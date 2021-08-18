T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

