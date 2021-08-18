Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $112.86 million and $2.27 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00374574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,539,458 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

