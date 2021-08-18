Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $115.57 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00371990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,493,047 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

