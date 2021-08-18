Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

