SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 799,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,550.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,882. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,163. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.45.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

