Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $174.25

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $172.76, with a volume of 2044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.