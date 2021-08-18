Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Swire Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Swire Properties stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. Swire Properties has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

