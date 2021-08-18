Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $200.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.95. 32,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.