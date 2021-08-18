SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $12.96

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.96 or 0.00028500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $677.95 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00854067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00104302 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 231,631,498 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

