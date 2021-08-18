Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

Surmodics stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 50,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,314. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.95, a PEG ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

