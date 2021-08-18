SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and $84.69 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 115.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008722 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000872 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

