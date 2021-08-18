Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,893 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

