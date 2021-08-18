Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 376,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 173,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,578,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $87.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.