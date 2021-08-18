Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 221.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 460.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Shares of PFI stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

