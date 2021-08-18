Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 55.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.