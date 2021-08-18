Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,659 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $605,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of BMAR opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.