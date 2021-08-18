Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,259 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

