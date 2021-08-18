Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,300 Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 172,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,975,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,350,000 after purchasing an additional 532,185 shares during the period.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

