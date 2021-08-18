Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT traded as high as C$21.73 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 93308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.32.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMU.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

