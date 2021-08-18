Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 437,476 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,627,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 437,476 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,315,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.55. 207,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,911. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $454.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

