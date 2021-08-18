Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 331,266 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 331,266 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Facebook worth $3,094,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,435,719 shares of company stock valued at $841,422,186 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

