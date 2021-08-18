Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,187,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $587,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 120.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.57. 91,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,399. The company has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

