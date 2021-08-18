Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Texas Instruments worth $633,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.54. The stock had a trading volume of 98,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

