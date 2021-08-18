Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 538,068 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,068 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of Zoom Video Communications worth $928,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,792 shares of company stock worth $114,505,876. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.93. The stock had a trading volume of 108,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,668. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.12. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.50 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

