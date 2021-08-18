Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Trimmed by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,670,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 131,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,074. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

