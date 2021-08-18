Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.58. The stock had a trading volume of 839,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,318. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.