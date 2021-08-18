Strong (STRONG) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Strong has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $259.60 or 0.00568671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

