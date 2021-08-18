Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €76.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.72 ($93.79).

SAX stock opened at €67.90 ($79.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.89.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

