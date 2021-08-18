Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) Short Interest Update

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS:STBV remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. Strategic Global Investments has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Get Strategic Global Investments alerts:

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc engages in the ownership and development of properties. The company was founded on December 11, 1985 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.