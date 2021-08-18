STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

