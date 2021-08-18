Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGRZ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. Stonepath Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

About Stonepath Group

Stonepath Group Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services.

