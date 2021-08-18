Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGRZ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. Stonepath Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
