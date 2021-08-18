Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TE Connectivity Call Options (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 863% compared to the average volume of 301 call options.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TEL stock opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

