Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Bridgetown 2 Call Options (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,488 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 call options.

BTNB stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Bridgetown 2 has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 1,239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

