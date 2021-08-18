Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SkillSoft Call Options (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,190% compared to the average daily volume of 173 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.