Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Short Interest Update

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of SPPGF stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stock Spirits Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

