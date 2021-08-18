Stipend (SPD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,308.93 or 0.99858897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00033998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.25 or 0.00981301 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00354842 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.11 or 0.00441035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00074626 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,665,101 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.