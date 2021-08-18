Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 103,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STC opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

