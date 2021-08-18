Stephen S. Thompson Sells 11,962 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

