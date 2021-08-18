State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

STT opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

