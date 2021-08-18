State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

