State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 229.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.75. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

