State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

