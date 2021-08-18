State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.29 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

