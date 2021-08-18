State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,800 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

