Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $94,000 Position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,284 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $807,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.16.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

LogicBio Therapeutics Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

