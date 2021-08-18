Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $115,000 Position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellery Roberts acquired 22,200 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,744 shares of company stock worth $77,462. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOED opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

1847 Goedeker Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

