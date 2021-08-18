Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tempest Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). On average, equities analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

