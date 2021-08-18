Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Key Tronic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 395,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. Key Tronic Co. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

