Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRPB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 704,782 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 611,819 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

PRPB opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.