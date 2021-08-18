Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. 5,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,763. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

